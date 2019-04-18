South Tyneside Festival: Ultravox legend Midge Ure announced as latest headline act

Midge Ure and Nick Heyward are the latest stars to join the line-up at this year’s South Tyneside Festival.

Music fans can see two of the biggest names of the 80s for free when they perform as the third headline act of the annual summer concert series in South Shields.

The pair will take to the open air stage in Bents Park on Sunday, July 28, to perform their respective hits.

With a career spanning 40 years, Midge Ure is best known for being the frontman of Ultravox and for his part in the world-famous Band Aid single and subsequent Live Aid and Live 8 concerts.

Widely regarded as one of the seminal artists of the 70s and 80s, the multi-award winning singer-songwriter has also enjoyed huge success as a solo artist, with his latest album Orchestrated reaching a top ten position on the Amazon UK chart.

While Nick Heyward, who found fame as the frontman of Haircut One Hundred.

Nick released four top ten singles with the new wave band, including Love Plus One and Fantastic Day, before leaving to embark on a successful solo career.

He has enjoyed a number of chart successes over more than three decades, and has recently released an album titled Woodland Echoes.

Support is from the talented North East band The Breakfast Club who will perform a range of 80s inspired tracks.

Performers also set to entertain at the South Tyneside Festival, organised by South Tyneside Council, are Gabrielle and Marti Pellow.

Priority Plus tickets are availavle.