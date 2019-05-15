South Tyneside Hospital volunteer recognised for years of dedication

A woman who has worked tirelessly for years to raise funds to provide items for nursing staff and their patients has been honoured with the Mayor’s Civic Award.

Maureen Young, from Cleadon Village, received the award from the Mayor, Ken Stephenson, for her work at South Tyneside District Hospital’s League of Friends which has spanned more than 30 years.

Maureen, 75, who has been the charity’s chairwoman for the last five years, also manages the charity’s shop and has played a key role – along with other volunteers - in raising thousands of pounds.

The money raised goes towards buying much-needed equipment to provide essential equipment for nursing staff and their patients.

Their volunteering efforts have led to the purchase of wheelchairs, hoists, bladder scanners and blood pressure monitors.

The Mayor said: “Maureen is a fantastic ambassador for the League of Friends and everything it has been able to achieve.

“Founded in the same year as the NHS was formed, the League of Friends has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over the last seven decades.

“The unswerving passion and commitment from Maureen has made a huge difference to the lives of those needing care in hospital so it is my absolute privilege to present her with this award.”

The South Tyneside branch of the League of Friends has raised more than £250,000 in total, with most of the money coming from the shop in the hospital’s Ingham Wing.

Maureen said: “I was truly delighted to receive the Mayor’s Civic Award.

“It was a complete surprise but an absolute honour.

“Volunteering is about supporting one another and caring for each other for the end cause.

“I am proud of all the things I have achieved which have made such a positive difference to the lives of staff and patients in South Tyneside.”