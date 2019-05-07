South Tyneside man completes three peak challenge to raise cash for cancer charity supporting his mum

An inspirational adventure seeker has been reaching the heights in aid of the charity whuich is caring for his terminally ill mum.

When Fred Foreman, 45, was told the devastating news that his mum had terminal brain cancer, he says his whole world stopped.

Fred Foreman at the top of Ben Nevis.

Florence, 63, a former cleaner, from the Scotch Estate in Jarrow, was diagnosed in September last year after collapsing at home.

The mum-of-three underwent surgery to remove the brain tumour and in December and received radiotherapy, but sadly doctors told her that her cancer was terminal and that she had just months left to live.

In an effort to honour his mum and raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support - who are caring for her - Fred undertook an epic three peak challenge.

Last month the dad-of-six climbed the three highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales - in three days.

Fred Foreman at the top of Scafell Pike.

He started on April 23 in Fort William Scotland, climbing Ben Nevis, then drove 256 miles to the Lake District, to climb Scafell Pike on day two. For the final leg of the challenge he drove 211 miles to Wales to climb Snowdon, finishing on April 25.

In that time Fred climbed a total of 11,182ft - raising around £700 for Macmillan.

He said: “I have been doing challenges for the last five years, since I was 40.

“It started when I did the Great North Run, having not done it since I was in my 20s and it just snowballed from there.

Fred Foreman at the top of Snowdon.

“I have done marathons and coast to coast rides, but never had a charity that I was particularly attached to.

“But then my mum was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.”

He added: “At the time I had been training for a coast to coast ride but that all stopped while I was trying to come to terms with it.

“I wanted to spent as much time with her as I could, as she had been told she only has a few months left.

Fred Foreman's Three Peak Challenge fundraiser Macmillan for mother Florence Thomas who has terminal brain cancer

“It was only when my mum said ‘why have you stopped training? Don’t let life stop,’ that I decided to do something.

“She has always loved my adventures and loves hearing about what I have done when I come back.

“So I got back into training in the New Year, going up Marsden steps with weights on my back.”

Along the way Fred lived out of his car in a bid to keep costs down to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

At the top of each peak he left roses in tribute to his mum.

Fred works as a mechanic at Maxwell Street Motors in South Shields, who he says have been hugely supportive.

Fred Foreman with his mother Florence Thomas who has terminal brain cancer

He added: “My mum thinks it’s great and I have shown her the photos.”

Fred is now gearing up to take part in a kayak challenge across Lake Windermere and will take on a coast to coast this summer.

To donate visit: https://bit.ly/2UOYcud