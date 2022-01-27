South Tyneside photographer raises money for local charities

Judith Graham from Village Photography in Hebburn photographed babies, children, families and children with hobbies as part of 2021 North East Portrait Competitions in a bid to raise funds for two for local charities.

Every child or families who entered the competition across the different categories donated £10, which was donated to the two charities 100%, with the total amount raised being split between two named charities.

The two charities chosen by Judith include The Charlie & Carter Cookson Foundation and 4Louis, which are both charities in memory of infants who have passed away and aim to support families affected by the tragedy.

(L-R) Chris Howe, Cll Pat Hay Mayor of South Tyneside, Mrs Jean Copp mayoress of South Tyneside and Judith Graham

Judith said: “I decided to choose these charities because they're both local. I don’t have children of my own and can only imagine what these families have gone through losing children and I just wanted to do something to help their charities.”

Through the competitions Judith was able to raise £920 each for both of the charities which has already been donated in order for them to carry out their vital work each day.

Judith has already launched this years competitions and hopes to attract more families with or without their family dog for this year, with the introduction of a new charity, alongside the other two, Judith hopes to raise The same amount for Veterans at Ease who support former servicemen and women.

Judith added: “I was keen to add an adult based charity to the fundraising. They recently opened a shop on King Street in South Shields and do great work with veterans who suffer from PTSD.”

Judith Graham with Bob McGurrell, Chief Executive of 4Louis

Judith met up with both charities to present them with their cheques and learn a little bit more about the work both charities do and how the funding will help them.

Bob McGurrell, Chief Executive of 4Louis was thrilled with the donation from Judith, he said: “This will allow us to donate 30 memory boxes to families across the UK which is a truly amazing gift to be given to a bereaved family.

“Judith has supported 4Louis for a couple of years and we are truly grateful for the support which means a lot to our small charity.”

Like many businesses Village Photography was hit hard by the pandemic and they were unable to open during the three lockdowns. Judith was thrilled she was still able to raise a substantial amount for the charities and appreciates those who took part in the shoots and is open to welcoming even more this year.

Judith also raises funds for Guide Dogs from her own personal experience with them and was able to raise £2500 for the charity last year to name and sponsor a guide dog puppy through its first year of training.

If you have children, a dog or your family and would like to help Judith fundraise again this year for her chosen charities contact Village Photography direct on 07947153935 to find out about entering the competitions.

