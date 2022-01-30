South Tyneside school closed and stay at home warning issued following Storm Malik

South Tyneside Council has issued a stay at home warning and announced the closure of a school in South Shields following Storm Malik.

By Georgina Cutler
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 4:19 pm

A clean-up operation is continuing throughout South Tyneside after Saturday’s storm is expected to continue into Monday.

South Tyneside has issued a stay at home warning advising residents to only ‘make essential journeys’ as another yellow wind weather warning is put in place.

A yellow weather warning comes into force at 3pm today, January 30, and is set to last until noon on Monday, January 31

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Mortimer Community College will be closed on January 31 to staff and students.

Mortimer Community College, in South Shields, will be closed on Monday, January 31, to allow contractors can undertake a site inspection.

Following the high winds, council teams said on Sunday that its staff were dealing with reports of fallen trees at more than 40 locations around the borough.

Read More

Read More
This is when Storm Corrie is set to follow Storm Malik and hit the North East on...

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “Teams have once again sprung into action in response to severe weather and are continuing to do all they can to keep people and property safe.

Storm Malik caused damage across the region.

“Incidents are being dealt with on a priority basis and the clean-up will continue into next week.

“With more high winds forecast overnight tonight, we urge everyone to take care; we’d advise people only to make essential journeys, avoid walking near trees and not to travel to coastal areas to observe high tides.

“Teams are on standby to respond to any further damage and disruption.

“We thank residents for their patience and cooperation as we continue to work through incidents on a priority basis.”

Russel Choudary's car was completely destroyed during Storm Malik.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

South TynesideSouth Shields