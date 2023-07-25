South Tyneside term dates: When do schools return from summer holidays and full 2023-24 term dates

Staff and students have said their goodbyes for the summer and six weeks of fun has now begun, but there is always a new term around the corner and these are all the dates you need to remember for term dates in South Tyneside for the upcoming school year.

When do schools return after the summer holidays?

After breaking up at the end of July, staff and students are expected to return to the classroom on the week beginning Monday, September 5 with the first string of weeks of education coming to an end on Friday, October 27. This will give students seven weeks of teaching before schools break up for half term.

The full list of term dates for South Tyneside schools in 2023/24.

Following the first half term of the academic year, students will return on Monday, November 6 as Christmas approaches. The festive break will end very close to December 25 itself, with schools breaking up on Friday, December 22.

This later date will mean students are expected to have a full week between the start of 2024 and their return when the new term begins on the week beginning Monday, January 8.

Another half term will follow from Friday, February 16 before the second half of the spring term will see students in classrooms from Monday, February 26 until Friday, March 28.

From here, schools will break up for the Easter break for around two weeks before education begins again on Monday, April 15 before the final half term of the academic year when schools will break up on Friday, May 24.

The final weeks of the 2023-24 academic year will run from Monday, June 3 until Friday, July 19 when the summer holidays begin.

These dates are set by each school and, although it is recommended to abide by the same dates as other educators, it is not a requirement. Individual school term dates can be found on the website of each school across the region. Schools will often send letters or messages to parents to share the latest news regarding term dates.