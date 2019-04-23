South Tyneside youngsters take on mile walk for mental health charity

Sprightly youngsters in South Tyneside took some big steps to support a mental health charity when they took part in a sponsored walk.

Around 20 children from Little Movers took on the challenge of walking a mile as part of their Miles for Mind event in aid of the charity Mind.

Youngster Alfie Gray with parents taking part on the mile walk with Little Movers.

The Little Movers South Tyneside group, which was launched in the borough last year, is designed for babies and pre-school children and aims to get them moving and enjoying fitness from an early age, through singing, music and movement.

The event saw the children - along with their parents and carers - set off from Ocean Road Community Centre to the Pier Pavilion Theatre in South Shields.

The following day a second event was held setting off from Hedworthfield CA in Jarrow to the Fellgate shops and back.

Both groups enjoyed music along the way, with around 16 families taking part in the whole event.

Lesley Johnston who launched Little Movers South Tyneside.

Their efforts raised around £700 for Mind, which provides information and advice to people with mental health problems.

Lesley Johnston, who launched Little Movers South Tyneside, said: “Mind is a charity close to our hearts and we think we need to raise more awareness of mental health.

“It was a really fun event and around 16 families waled a mile each on both days.

“Everybody had a great day and the atmosphere was great.

Little Movers youngsters and their family members taking part in the sponsored walk.

“We are all so proud of the youngsters who all received a certificate for taking part.”

She added: “One of our youngsters Seb Siddons, who is aged two, was really poorly on the day we completed our Miles for Mind and couldn’t participate despite raising an amazing £90 in sponsors.

“But once he fully recovered he walked his own mile with the support of his family during a short caravan break away.”

Little Movers sessions are held at Ocean Road Centre in South Shields and Hedworthfield CA, Jarrow, each week.

(L-R) Katie Mart and Lilliana Parfene with parents.

For more details on the group visit Little Movers South Tyneside on Facebook.