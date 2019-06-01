Spice Girls in Sunderland: What you can and cannot take into Stadium of Light concert

The countdown is on and it's now just days before the Spice Girls perform in Sunderland.

If you're going along to the show, here's a guide to what you can and cannot take into the venue, along with some other tips to make your night hassle-free.

It has been put together by the Stadium of Light as the ground prepares to host Thursday evening's show.

It is part of the Spice World 2019 tour, with the group set to play to a 50,000-capacity crowd, with Jess Glynne supporting the pop stars.

Read more: Geri Horner gives fans a sneak peek of Spice Girls' reunion tour ahead of Sunderland Stadium of Light show



The Stadium of Light team say concertgoers will be unable to take along:

Umbrellas, snacks, cigarettes and cameras with a long or detachable lens are among the items which will not be allowed into the Spice Girls concert at the Stadium of Light.

*An umbrella - The organisers say anyone worried about getting wet should take along a rain coat. The forecast for the city this Thursday, according to the Met Office, is it will be cloudy, with light showers by lunchtime, with a 40% chance of rain up until 10pm. The warmest it is likely to get is 14°c and the coldest is 8°c, with sunset expected at 9.38pm.

*Rucksacks - There will be no backpacks allowed in, but otherwise, you can take along a bag. It must be smaller than an A4 sheet of paper, 97mm (11.7 inches), width 210mm (8.27 inches), depth 210mm (8.27 inches.)

*Your own food and drinks - The organisers say anyone suffering from a medical condition with special requirements should contact spicegirls@safc.com well in advance to get permission to bring specific products into the venue. There will be searches at the entrance and guests will be asked to discard any food or drinks before entering.

However, there will be a "wide range" of food and drink to buy and alcohol for those aged 18 and over, with photo ID required as proof of age. There will also be an on-pitch service for those with tickets on the floor of the ground.

The Spice Girls are due to perform in Sunderland on Thursday, June 6.

*Cigarettes - the venue is no smoking.

*Cameras with a long or detachable lens and video cameras - These are not allowed, as they will be classified as a professional camera. People can take in a small digital camera to take images for personal use.

*Flag poles and sticks for banners - While banners themselves are not banned, the organisers have asked people to be aware of others around them, as you could be blocking their view of the show.

Also, if you have a seated tickets, people have been told standing will not be allowed in the interests of safety.

Cameras with a long or detachable lens will not be allowed into the show.

Read more: Spice Girls in Sunderland: Extra Metro trains announced for Stadium of Light concert



The team have urged people they should:

*Remember their tickets - These must be printed out in advance and taken along. It will have to be in a good condition, kept dry and smudge free, as if it is damaged, it cannot be red by the stadium's entry system and you could be denied entry.

*Check which entrance you need to use. A colour-coded system will be used and divided into purple, red, blue, green, yellow and platinum, with signposts put up to help direct people to the right point of entry.

Read more: Spice Girls in Sunderland: How the colour on your ticket tells you which entrance to use at the Stadium of Light



*Any medication you may need during the evening, which will have to be kept on you as there are no facilities to store it on site.

The Stadium of Light will host the Spice Girls as part of the Spice World 2019 tour.

*Have an adult with them if they are 14 or under. The event is open to all ages, but anyone that age or younger will need to be in the company of an adult aged 18 or older. Under 16s are also not permitted on the pitch.

*If they are pregnant, cannot stand for long periods of time and would like a seat they are advised to email spicegirls@safc.com in advance so they can be offered options available.

Drivers are being warned road closures around the stadium will start from 7am, with the external courtyards around the ground to open at 2pm.

Related: Spice Girls in Sunderland: Key stage times announced for Stadium of Light gig



The approximate times show that the main stadium doors are scheduled to open at 5pm with Jess Glynne due to perform at 7.15pm.

The Spice Girls are expected to take to the stage at 8.30pm and it'll be show over at 10.30pm.

More details, including tips on where to park, public transport and where to go if you fancy carrying on the party after the show, can be found by clicking here.



Snacks will not be allowed into the venue, but there will be food and drink on sale inside the ground.