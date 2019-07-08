Star Wars stormtroopers and other space invaders at South Shields Summer Festival Parade
Thousands of people lined the streets of South Shields as outer space came to South Tyneside on July 6.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 12:09
South Tyneside Summer Festival was successfully launched with some assistance from our nearest star, as bright sunshine added to the carnival atmosphere while floats, dancers and walkers brought this year’s theme, Space Fantasy, to vivid life. Here’s the day in spectacular pictures.