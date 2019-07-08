There were plenty of out-of this world sights on the streets as South Tyneside Summer Festival began with the annual parade.

Star Wars stormtroopers and other space invaders at South Shields Summer Festival Parade

Thousands of people lined the streets of South Shields as outer space came to South Tyneside on July 6.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 12:09

South Tyneside Summer Festival was successfully launched with some assistance from our nearest star, as bright sunshine added to the carnival atmosphere while floats, dancers and walkers brought this year’s theme, Space Fantasy, to vivid life. Here’s the day in spectacular pictures.

1. South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade 2019 on July 6

An Imperial Stormtrooper from Star Wars shows his caring side.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. A riot of colour outside South Shields Town Hall

South Tyneside Festival Parade 2019 outside South Shield Town Hall, on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade 2019 on July 6

Dancers entertain the crowds

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. South Tyneside Summer Festival Parade 2019 on July 6

Flamboyant fun at the parade

Photo: Kevin Brady

