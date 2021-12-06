Students to swap books for litter picking in South Shields beach clean-up

Students from Northumbria University will be heading to South Shields beach on Wednesday as part of mass clean-up operation to help save the environment.

Students from The Northumbria Easy Eco Society aim to make an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle more accessible and achievable for everyone, no matter who you are.

The society believes more should be done to tackling littering as its a big problem which needs addressing. Many go for a nice day at the beach not realising the litter they leave behind has a big impact on wildlife and the environment. The marine conservation society UK found 425 pieces of litter per 100m of beach in a clean up last year

Rachel Smith, Secretary of the The Northumbria Easy Eco Society said: “It it essential that we keep our beaches clean from litter not only to make sure our beaches look good but also the impact of litter on the beaches and by extension in the sea is massive. The ocean is more than 70% of our planets surface and it needs protecting. Litter in the ocean kills wildlife, releases chemicals into the water and ultimately impacts the lives of people dependent on the ocean.”

“Team seas is an amazing initiative aiming to remove 30,000,000 pounds of rubbish from oceans, rivers, and beaches across the world. For every $1 donated, a pound of rubbish is removed. The Easy Eco Society believes in making changes to the environment where we can and doing our bit to make the world a better place to live.”

