A Sunderland AFC fan has gone viral on the internet after posting a photograph of a mouse she caught during the Black Cats fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday (October 4).

Following the game a photograph was posted on the fans’ forum chat site Sunderland AFC News and Banter page which showed what appears to be a small mouse in a plastic pint glass being held in the stand by a supporter.

The mouse was rescued during the fixture between Manchester United and Sunderland AFC. | Getty

Following the post a fan by the name of Karen Jackson said she had caught the “terrified mouse” and released outside.

In the comment box under the photograph Karen said: “The poor thing was terrified. The steward wasn’t going to help him, and said I’d have to leave if I wanted him to be released.

“So I refused and said ‘I’m not missing the second half’ and if he wouldn’t let me release him outside and come back in, the mouse would have to sit and watch the match with me and I’d release him at the end.

“In the end the steward let me take the mouse outside to release him.”

We have contacted Karen to find out more about her encounter with the fury creature and are waiting for her response.