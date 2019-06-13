Sunderland AFC Legends Niall Quinn and Peter Reid to be reunited at city talk

Two of SAFC’s biggest legends will be reunited at a special talk in.

Sunderland Empire has it all to play for next season as they get set to host Sunderland Legends featuring Peter Reid and Niall Quinn along with host, Talk Sport’s Perry Groves.

Tickets are now on sale for an evening with Sunderland Legends - In conversation with Niall Quinn and Peter Reid on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

The evening is set to take audiences through the former Black Cats’ illustrious careers with the club, giving a never before heard insight into what it’s like to play for and manage Sunderland Football Club.

Join a Q&A where you will get the chance to ask the great men your questions, plus a professional photo and signing opportunity which will be available to VIP ticket holders joining the meet and greet event.

Niall Quinn won a legion of loyal fans during his time at Roker Park and Stadium of Light from 1996 – 2002, before the genial Dubliner returned as chairman and manager. He’s the only man to have ever played, chaired and managed the club.

During most of that time he was managed by fellow legend Peter Reid who also became a fan favourite after guiding Sunderland through two promotions.

