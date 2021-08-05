Sunderland AFC responds to concerns about match tickets and merchandise from the club shop

The ticket office at Black Cats House has reopened, while the shop is scheduled to reopen in the coming weeks.

Their season starts with a home game against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, August 7, at 3pm, but some fans were still waiting to receive their season cards two days ahead of the game.

Matters were made worse by a Covid outbreak at the ticket office, then problems with the website on August 3.

Sunderland AFC have responded to supporters' concerns.

The club has apologised for this, tweeted advice and said: “All new season cards have now been dispatched and should arrive at your door before or on Saturday, August 7.

“If you have not received a season card prior to travelling to the Stadium of Light, please visit the ticket office upon arrival and a member of our team will issue you with a match ticket."

The ticket office has reopened for ticket sales and enquiries 10am to 5pm on Thursday and Friday before the Wigan game. All tickets must be paid for by card.

However, tickets will not be sold on match day at the ticket office and there are no cash turnstiles. Anyone wishing to buy tickets on Saturday must use the club’s e-ticketing platform.

The Stadium of Light capacity is capped at 37,500 for now.

Supporters wishing to travel to the League Cup game on August 10 must contact Port Vale FC to buy tickets.

Meanwhile the SAFC club shop remains closed. Customers can still buy merchandise via safcstore.com. This currently adds £4.99 postage and packing to any single purchase (not per item).

However, the club added: “The Stadium of Light store will also remain closed this weekend due to ongoing operational upgrades at our warehouse, but we hope to reopen it by the start of September.”

With fans currently unable to try on shirts before purchase, the Echo asked SAFC for its policy on returns, particularly if the shirt has been personalised at extra cost.

The club did not directly answer, with their store’s website saying refunds are possible within 14 days, but does not specifically say what the policy is if the shirt has been personalised but doesn’t fit.