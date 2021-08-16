The volunteers assisted two people in South Shields

The Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were paged by Humber Coastguard at 5.43pm to assist two people who got into trouble in the water near Trow Rock, South Shields.

A first time paddle boarder had got into difficulties in the water, leading to her husband to enter the water to try and rescue her before getting into difficulties himself and calling the coastguard for help.

On arrival the pair were thankfully safely out of the water and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

A statement from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: “We always recommend checking sea conditions first, especially for novices, and never enter the water to try and rescue someone else.

In all coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”