Sunderland and South Tyneside’s top police officer is set to retire after 27 years with Northumbria Police

Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt has announced that she is retiring after joining the Force back in 1995.

During her time, she has overseen many key events within the local area such as the Tall Ships race, the Sunderland Airport and has been the match commander for games at both the Stadium of Light and St James’ Park.

The 49-year-old has been the area commander for Sunderland and South Tyneside for the last four years and ahead of her final day on Friday, April 29, she has reflected back on her time in the police force.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt is set to retire after 27 years with the Force.

Sarah said: "It has been part of my life for 27 years so I think it is a new chapter in terms of moving on, I will absolutely miss policing, I’ll miss the people who I work with and the experiences that I’ve had.

"I finish my career as the area commander in South Tyneside and Sunderland, the area that I’ve grown up in so I know the communities and the significant events like the Sunderland Airshow, football matches and the Tall Ships.

"It has been phenomenal and fantastic in terms of what I’ve been involved in throughout my career and how I’ve worked in the areas that I know and love.”

Ahead of her last day, Sarah paid tribute to the local communities that she has presided over during her time as area commander for Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Sarah has been the area commander for Sunderland and South Tyneside for the last four years.

She added: "I’d like to thank the communities, particularly in Sunderland and South Tyneside for the support that they have given me when I’ve been the area commander.

"I’ve been here now for four years and I’ve had significant support so I hope that everyone in the communities keeps themselves safe, make sure you look out for and support each other.

"That way it will be cohesive environment that really works together, plays together and creates the fantastic environment that we live in, we have some amazing spaces within our area and we should be able to enjoy them."

Now that her retirement is almost here, Sarah revealed that she is looking forward to a well-earned break and spending time with her new puppy.

She commented: "I remember the first day as vividly now as it was then, I started in Gateshead as a probationer and I remember walking into the parade room full of glares from experienced officers.

“It was very different from learning the job at training school to actually putting it all into practice but I had fantastic support throughout my career and that has allowed me to get to where I am now.

"I haven’t got anything crazy planned for retirement, I’m going to have a bit of a break and see what comes along.