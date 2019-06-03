Sunderland-born hero Jordan Henderson in line for Freedom of the City after Liverpool Champions League glory

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson is being lined up to be given the Freedom of the City.

The footballer captained Liverpool to Champions League glory on Saturday night in Madrid.

The 2 – 0 victory over domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur will have helped ease the pain of second place finish in this season’s Premier League campaign.

But now his hometown could be about to confer a domestic honour to match his European gong.

The plans, which are still at an early stage, have been confirmed by bosses at Sunderland City Council.

Deputy leader Coun Michael Mordey said: “Freedom of the City for Jordan Henderson is an idea that has been suggested by the majority Labour Group, which the council is now considering.

“He has always been a fantastic ambassador for his home city, his club and his country.

“Honouring Jordan would follow freedoms awarded to Sunderland football club legends Niall Quinn MBE in 2013 and Jimmy Montgomery BME in 2016.”

In helping see off Spurs at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium at the weekend, Henderson contributed to avenging the Reds’ defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in last year’s Champions League final.

It marks the second trophy Henderson has won with Liverpool, including the League Cup in 2012, after joining the Merseysiders from Sunderland in 2011.

Henderson was born in Sunderland and honed his skills in the city’s West Park, even adding his support to a campaign to protect the green space from possible development last year.

The England star came through the Black Cats’ youth academy before making his Premier League debut for the Wearsiders in 2008.

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service