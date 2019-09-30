The UK's largest independent travel agent, which has headquarters based in Sunderland, confirmed last week that it is ‘working around the clock’ to try and get Thomas Cook staff into existing and specially-created roles.

The company’s collapse came after efforts to put together a bail-out package failed.

Hays Travel owner John Hays.

And now Hays Travel has confirmed that it has taken on 65 former Thomas Cook staff with more offers pending.

The firm, led by managing director and founder John Hays, has been holding recruitment days at its new head office at Gilbridge House, Sunderland, in an effort to employ North East workers in roles such as retail, homeworking and head office.

Last week 10 staff members began their training at Hays Travel head office at Gilbridge House, Sunderland, with another 10 set to start training in the city today, September 30.

Some of the new Hays Travel recruits with Head of Recruitment Victoria Hill.

After the news broke on Monday, Hays Travel offered Thomas Cook staff to get in touch with them to discuss employment opportunities with the company.

Since then it has been inundated with applicants and has held around 200 interviews.

It says all of those interested in roles have been offered interviews and of those who have been successful in gaining a role have been given permanent contracts.

Speaking last week Hays Travel head of recruitment, Victoria Hill, said: “We have created additional roles in response to what has happened and are currently expanding the homeworking division.

Hays Travel owner John Hays has pledged to help axed Thomas Cook staff.

“We appreciate the circumstances that applicants are going through, so it is really nice for Hays Travel to be able to offer opportunities and training for these candidates.”