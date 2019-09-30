Sunderland firm Hays Travel takes on 65 Thomas Cook staff after company's collapse
Hays Travel has continued to take on axed Thomas Cook staff following the company’s collapse last week.
The UK's largest independent travel agent, which has headquarters based in Sunderland, confirmed last week that it is ‘working around the clock’ to try and get Thomas Cook staff into existing and specially-created roles.
Thousands of Thomas Cook staff are said to have lost their jobs following the firm’s announcement on Monday, September 23, that it had ceased trading.
The company’s collapse came after efforts to put together a bail-out package failed.
And now Hays Travel has confirmed that it has taken on 65 former Thomas Cook staff with more offers pending.
The firm, led by managing director and founder John Hays, has been holding recruitment days at its new head office at Gilbridge House, Sunderland, in an effort to employ North East workers in roles such as retail, homeworking and head office.
And it isn’t stopping there with further recruitment dates planned for the coming weeks both in the North East, Yorkshire and Southern region.
Last week 10 staff members began their training at Hays Travel head office at Gilbridge House, Sunderland, with another 10 set to start training in the city today, September 30.
After the news broke on Monday, Hays Travel offered Thomas Cook staff to get in touch with them to discuss employment opportunities with the company.
Since then it has been inundated with applicants and has held around 200 interviews.
It says all of those interested in roles have been offered interviews and of those who have been successful in gaining a role have been given permanent contracts.
Speaking last week Hays Travel head of recruitment, Victoria Hill, said: “We have created additional roles in response to what has happened and are currently expanding the homeworking division.
“We appreciate the circumstances that applicants are going through, so it is really nice for Hays Travel to be able to offer opportunities and training for these candidates.”
Those interested in applying for roles at Hays Travel should contact the recruitment team on 0800 2155045 or email recruitment@hays-travel.co.uk