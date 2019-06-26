Josh Tindle during his days as a Royal Navy diver.

With his dream career over, Josh Tindle, 25, descended into alcoholism, crime and homelessness.

After living in a hostel he was placed in South Tyneside Council’s affordable ‘move-on’ accommodation for ex-service personnel.

Josh Tindle during his time as a Royal Navy diver.

The scheme aims to give veterans support, independence, employment, education and training.

Josh said: “I dread to think where I’d be if I hadn’t got this place. I think I’d have just cracked.

“I was living in a hostel, where there was drugs, drink, fighting. I was drinking every day and had lost all my dignity and self-respect, I felt like there was no way I could better myself in that environment.

“I moved in here just before Christmas and it was the best present I could have had.

Councillor Ed Malcom with former Royal Navy diver Josh Tindle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m now teetotal and have a place where my children can come to stay every weekend. I call it my base camp.”

Josh joined the Navy aged 18, but left after beginning a relationship and having children.

He said: “It’s always been my dream to be a diver and I loved being in the Navy. The camaraderie was brilliant.

“But it got to the point where I didn’t want to be away for months at a time on deployment. There is a big drinking culture in the Navy and I’d started to develop issues with alcohol. In the end I was medically discharged with anxiety and depression – obviously alcohol played a big part in that.”

Councillor Ed Malcom with former Royal Navy diver Josh Tindle.

Josh added: “I’ve had so much help and advice, it’s great knowing there’s someone on the end of the phone.

“I’m concentrating on my CV at the moment and trying to gain work on an oil rig. I can’t wait to get a job, I’m a fully qualified diver and that remains my goal.”