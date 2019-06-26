Support keeps ex-navy diver's head above water
A former Royal Navy diver who struggled with a return to civilian life has turned his life around thanks to a South Tyneside veterans’ support scheme.
With his dream career over, Josh Tindle, 25, descended into alcoholism, crime and homelessness.
After living in a hostel he was placed in South Tyneside Council’s affordable ‘move-on’ accommodation for ex-service personnel.
The scheme aims to give veterans support, independence, employment, education and training.
Josh said: “I dread to think where I’d be if I hadn’t got this place. I think I’d have just cracked.
“I was living in a hostel, where there was drugs, drink, fighting. I was drinking every day and had lost all my dignity and self-respect, I felt like there was no way I could better myself in that environment.
“I moved in here just before Christmas and it was the best present I could have had.
“I’m now teetotal and have a place where my children can come to stay every weekend. I call it my base camp.”
Josh joined the Navy aged 18, but left after beginning a relationship and having children.
He said: “It’s always been my dream to be a diver and I loved being in the Navy. The camaraderie was brilliant.
“But it got to the point where I didn’t want to be away for months at a time on deployment. There is a big drinking culture in the Navy and I’d started to develop issues with alcohol. In the end I was medically discharged with anxiety and depression – obviously alcohol played a big part in that.”
Josh added: “I’ve had so much help and advice, it’s great knowing there’s someone on the end of the phone.
“I’m concentrating on my CV at the moment and trying to gain work on an oil rig. I can’t wait to get a job, I’m a fully qualified diver and that remains my goal.”
Councillor Ed Malcolm, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “Stories like Josh’s are exactly why we set up this scheme. We know that settling back into civilian life after being in the forces can be a huge adjustment and we want to provide our servicemen and women with the support they need.”