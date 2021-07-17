Lindy Woodrow shared these photos of South Shields Sea Swimmers showing members who met at Little Haven during the first lockdown, initially calling themselves the Groyne Herd. She added: "The cold water was tremendous for our mental health and we formed strong friendships. The group is Norma Thompson, Sarah Thorell, Helen Collins, Alison Symonds and me."
Swimmers share their photos of sea dips as they celebrate the success of friendship group

Cold toes and warm smiles are celebrated in these photos as swimmers share their love of the sea.

By Fiona Thompson
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:55 am

We asked members of the South Shields Sea Swimmers group if they would like to help spread the word about the sessions and what heading into the waves for a dip means to them.

Here, they explain in their own words the joy it has brought them.

The club’s social sessions are held at 9am each Saturday at Little Haven Beach, with members gathering shortly before at the steps closest to the Weebles artworks.

Anyone who would like to join in should wear a costume, while others feel warmer and more comfortable in a wet suit, and they can take towel and warm clothing for afterwards.

It’s also a good idea to pack a hot drink for after.

A mix of people get involved, from people just in for a bob to those training for triathlons, with new comers advised to find someone to match their ability as they head for the water.

For more information join the group’s page on Facebook.

Photo: Swim offers a 'spiritual boost'

Dave Ridley has been sea swimming since September 2020 and said: "It gives a spiritual boost to the start of the day. Had no problems with my arthritis since I started open water swimming."

Photo: Swim offers a 'spiritual boost'

Bringing families together

Alison Symonds has been sea swimming since September 2019. She said: "This is me with my granddaughter Isla who sometimes joins me. I've made fantastic friends swimming at South Shields."

Photo: Alison Symonds

A stunning start to the day

Beth Thompson shared this photo of her swimming at sunrise at Trow Rocks and said: "I have been swimming since February 2021 and the best thing for me has been the friendships I have made."

Photo: Beth Thompson

Wetsuit at the ready

Janice Wilkinson said: "I wanted to do something that was different and have loved swimming since I was little. Going into the sea was a huge adventure for me and I love it. We are so lucky to have such a beautiful coastline. Swimming in the sea helps me stop to think about things I can't control and just enjoy the tranquillity of my surroundings."

Photo: Janice Wilkinson

