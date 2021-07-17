Swimmers share their photos of sea dips as they celebrate the success of friendship group
Cold toes and warm smiles are celebrated in these photos as swimmers share their love of the sea.
We asked members of the South Shields Sea Swimmers group if they would like to help spread the word about the sessions and what heading into the waves for a dip means to them.
Here, they explain in their own words the joy it has brought them.
The club’s social sessions are held at 9am each Saturday at Little Haven Beach, with members gathering shortly before at the steps closest to the Weebles artworks.
Anyone who would like to join in should wear a costume, while others feel warmer and more comfortable in a wet suit, and they can take towel and warm clothing for afterwards.
It’s also a good idea to pack a hot drink for after.
A mix of people get involved, from people just in for a bob to those training for triathlons, with new comers advised to find someone to match their ability as they head for the water.