We take a look inside the Spirit of Discovery

Take a look inside the £346 million Spirit of Discovery that docked at the Port of Tyne on her maiden voyage

These stunning pictures show what it’s like inside the Saga's Spirit of Discovery which docked at Northumbrian Quay in North Shields on Friday, July 12.

By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 19:22

In-bound from Dover, the Port of Tyne is Spirit of Discovery’s first port of call on her 13-night maiden cruise showcasing the best of Britain. Launched last Friday and named by the Duchess of Cornwall, the 236m long £346millon Spirit of Discovery has been designed to surprise all expectations of a distinctly British cruise experience. We take a look inside the stunning cruise ship. Pictures by North News.

1. The Spirit of Discovery arrives at the Port of Tyne

In 2019, the Port of Tyne is set to welcome 59 cruise calls, as well as mark 20 years since welcoming its first cruise call in August.

Photo: North News.

2. Dining area inside the £346million ship

Sven Richards, Operations Manager, Vessels at the Port of Tyne, said: “We are delighted to welcome Spirit of Discovery on her maiden voyage, and proud that the Port of Tyne will be her first port of call.

Photo: North News.

3. One of the bedrooms on the ship

On-board, there are 554 cabins, each with their own private balcony.

Photo: North News

4. The Spirit of Discovery arrives at the Port of Tyne

The ship arrived at around 8am on Friday, July 12. The Spirit of Discovery berthed at Northumbrian Quay in North Shields.

Photo: North News

