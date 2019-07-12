Take a look inside the £346 million Spirit of Discovery that docked at the Port of Tyne on her maiden voyage
These stunning pictures show what it’s like inside the Saga's Spirit of Discovery which docked at Northumbrian Quay in North Shields on Friday, July 12.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 19:22
In-bound from Dover, the Port of Tyne is Spirit of Discovery’s first port of call on her 13-night maiden cruise showcasing the best of Britain. Launched last Friday and named by the Duchess of Cornwall, the 236m long £346millon Spirit of Discovery has been designed to surprise all expectations of a distinctly British cruise experience. We take a look inside the stunning cruise ship. Pictures by North News.