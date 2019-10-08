The vendor of the property in Woodvale Drive, Hebburn, is asking for offers in the region of £270,000.
The house, which is close to Hebburn town centre and Metro station, is just a short walk from the riverside and had a lawned garden to the rear, which is not overlooked.
It is on the market with Chase Holmes, Hebburn, tel 0191 687 0504.
1. Look inside the kitchen
Let's get cooking...
The kitchen has a range of wall and floor units, five-burner gas range hob with stainless steel chimney hood, one and a half bowl stainless steel sink with mixer tap and drainer, integrated dishwasher, under bench lighting, splash back tiles, storage cupboard, spotlights to ceiling, breakfast bar, radiator and opens to the family room.
Picture: Rightmove/Chase Homes
2. Come clean...
The tasteful bathroom has a hite three piece suite with panelled bath, mixer tap, overhead mixer shower, bi-folding glass shower screen, pedestal hand wash basin with mixer tap, and low level WC.
Picture: Rightmove/Chase Homes
3. Whether it's entertaining or relaxing...
The house has a spacious lounge. Picture: Rightmove/Chase Homes
4. What it looks like from outside
The front lawn and driveway.
Photo: Picture: Rightmove/Chase Homes
