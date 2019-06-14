Talented South Tyneside singer hopes to become a hit in Unstoppable UK competition

A talented teenage South Tyneside singer has reached the first round of a national competition after impressing judges at a preliminary heat.

Daniel Curry, 13, of Fellgate, Jarrow, has booked his place at Unstoppable UK after a high-quality performance at the Trimmers Arms pub, South Shields.

South Tyneside singer Daniel Curry hopes to advance through the Unstoppable UK competition.

Judges included North East singer Channy, who has played at Newcastle’s prestigious Utilita Arena, and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Jamie Lee Harrison, from Gateshead.

Last month, the youngster, who uses the stage name Daniel James, reached the regional round of the national SoundWaves talent search competition.

The Queen fan, a pupil at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Hebburn, will now perform at Soundwaves, being held at Newcastle’s O2 venue, on Friday, June 21, and at Unstoppable UK two days later.

Proud dad Ian, 44, a carer for people with learning disabilities, said: “The standard of the singers at Unstoppable UK was phenomenal.

“Daniel was a bit nervous knowing to get through could potentially mean another big performance on stages.

“The young talent at the Unstoppable UK live audition was so good that it gives me a lot of hope for the North East’s future music scene.”

Daniel’s performance topped a busy month in which he also took part in two other live performance events.

On Thursday, June 6, he performed at the Break the Silence Festival, which raises money to support people with mental illness.

He sang three tracks solo and duetted with Billy West, one of Europe's top-rated Freddy Mercury tribute acts, for a rendition of Queen’s We Are The Champions.

The following day, Daniel too part in a fundraiser for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal at Hebburn’s Iona social club.

Unstoppable UK’s first round is at Darlington’s Forum Music Centre, and if successful, he will take part in round two, at the same venue on Sunday, July 7.

At Soundwaves, he will sing alongside 13 of the North East’s other best up-and-coming music acts for a place in the national final.

Daniel is also being supported by his sister Lorin, 16, and Field Print at Boldon Colliery, which is sponsoring him.