Talented young performers raised thousands for Chloe and Liam Together Forever Foundation Trust at second musical event

A musical extravaganza has raised thousands of pounds for a trust set up in memory of much-loved couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry.

The second variety show saw schools from across the region come together at Harton Academy.

Dancers from around the region perform at Harton Academy, South Shields, to raise funds fof Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust

Caren Rowe, Chloe’s aunt, organised the event for the first time last year and the total for Sunday’s event has again topped £8,000 for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

Chloe Rutherford, 17 and Liam Curry, 19, were among the 22 people killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017.

Since then, their families have created a trust in their names to support aspiring young performers and sporting hopefuls to help them follow their dreams.

Chloe was a talented performer, while Liam was a gifted cricketer, and it is hoped bursaries granted through the trust will help young people to reach their full potential.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up in memory of the couple.

West End star Jennifer Davison, who performed as Mary Poppins during the musical’s tour, returned to the South Shields stage taking part in the event for the second time.

The show was a huge success and saw performances to classics such as Whitney Huston’s I Want To Dance With Somebody and hit musical films A Star is Born and Mary Poppins Returns.

Caren, who organised the event with her daughter Eve, said: “It went really well and very smoothly and all the schools were really professional.

“We raised more than £8,000 and we beat our original target.

James Bassett performs

“The atmosphere was just electric the matinée performance was really good and for the evening performance it kicked up another level.

“There’s just so much talent in the North East that people don’t always get to see.

“Jennifer’s performance was a highlight - it was the climax of the show and it showed all the young people what they can do.

“This is why the Chloe and Liam trust is there to help young people achieve their dreams.

A performance to the song from the new movie Mary Poppins Returns

“We’ve had such great feedback from the event. Last year’s show was suppose to be a one off but we had such an amazing response.”

And it looks like the event will return for a third time, with Caren admitting the stress of organising an event of this scale was worth it on the day.

“In the dance school world, it’s very big and very competitive and it’s not very often all the schools come together.

“This is the only time I’ve known all the schools come together for the same cause.

“They’ve all been fabulous and all the performers know each other. It’s just a great atmosphere.”

The show featured performers from Maloney School of Dance, Amy Richardson School of Dance, The Worx, Elite Dance, Elwick Academy, Suzanne Stewart Art of Dance, Valerie Armstrong School of Dance, SK Dance, Triple Threat, Tabs Studios, South Tyneside Disco Workshop, Carley School of Dance and Lumsdale Theatre Arts.

A performance called Jazz

A dance to 'Time to Say Goodbye'

Dancing to Proud Mary by Tina Turner