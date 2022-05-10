Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, aged 17 and 19 respectively, were among 22 people who tragically lost their lives on May 22, 2017.

The atrocity rocked the close-knit community of South Tyneside and the wider world and left their families and all those who knew them heartbroken.

To mark five years since that night, a service of remembrance will take place at Chloe and Liam's memorial bench outside the town hall, on Sunday May 22, starting at 10am.

The service will take place at the memorial bench to Liam and Chloe.

The town hall will also fly at half-mast the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust flag, while the building will be swathed in a pink and blue light when night falls.

The event, which the public are invited to attend, aims to bring people together in a celebration of the lives of Chloe and Liam while also showcasing the legacy they have left behind, following the creation of the Trust which was launched in September 2017.

The charity aims to support aspiring sports people and performers through the use of bursaries to achieve their dreams in their chosen discipline.

A number of recipients of the bursaries will be attending the service.

South Shields Town Hall previously lit pink and blue to remember Liam and Chloe.

Speaking on behalf of both families, Liam's mam Caroline Curry said: “As families we can't thank the council's George (Mansbridge) and South Tyneside Council enough for their continued support. It means so much to us that five years on people are continuing to celebrate the lives of Chloe and Liam.

“We'd also like to thank the council for inviting so many of the recipients of the bursaries from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust along for the service, to show everyone the legacy that the trust has created and will continue to do so in the future.

“Our aim is to help others reach for their dreams, to become sporting icons, dance stars and maybe a West End legend.

“We can't do this without the support of everyone around us and we will be eternally grateful that so many of you have taken Chloe and Liam to your hearts and continue to fundraise and support us.”

Leader of the Council, Cllr Tracey Dixon said: “We will be holding a remembrance service at South Shields Town Hall in honour of Chloe and Liam to mark the fifth anniversary of the incident which claimed their lives.

“We will also be flying the flag of the Together Forever Trust and lighting up the town hall in the Trust's colours of pink and blue.

“The loss of these wonderful young people really touched the hearts of so many people across South Tyneside. Their loss is still felt very keenly but it is important that we celebrate their lives.

“Through their Trust their legacy of love lives on and keeps their memories alive by helping other young people achieve their dreams.

“I know the people of South Tyneside will come together in solidarity to show their support for their families at this difficult time.”