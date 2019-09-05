'Thank you for your continued support' - mum of Chloe Rutherford to take on second Great North Run

Caroline Curry, left, and Lisa Rutherford did the Great North Run 2018 to raise funds for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, named in memory of their son and daughter.

Lisa Rutherford is hoping to raise as much as possible for the charity set up in memory of Chloe and her boyfriend Liam Curry when she completes the Great North Run for a second time.

Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, were both killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017, and the trust was launched to help young aspiring people to follow their dreams in sports and performance.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust team, led by parents Caroline Curry, left, and Lisa Rutherford, cross the finish line of the Great North Run 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Hospital Wheelchair Services loaned Lisa a sturdier wheelchair for her first Great North Run effort last year, when she was joined by Liam’s mum Caroline Curry.

And once again the service has given Lisa the same chair for the run on Sunday, September 8.

Although Liam’s mum Caroline won’t be taking part this year, more than 55 people will be running for the trust.

Lisa said: “I am nervous, but really excited and looking forward to it.

“South Tyneside Hospital Wheelchair Services loaned me a chair to do the run last year and have loaned me one for this year.

“It’s a wider chair and a more study one to sit in, so I would like to say thank you to them.

“I also want to thank people for their continued support – we will be looking out for our runners and would love for them to wear pink and blue so that we can see them.”

Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust runners are invited to meet in the car park of the New Crown in South Shields after the run to celebrate their achievements.

Lisa continued: “We have more than 55 runners doing it for the charity so there will be a great atmosphere.

“We just want to raise as much as possible.

“Whether we raise £1 or £100 – it all helps to make a massive difference to a young person’s life and has a massive impact on their families.”