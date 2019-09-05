'Thank you for your continued support' - mum of Chloe Rutherford to take on second Great North Run
The mum of Chloe Rutherford is gearing up to take on her second half marathon in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.
Lisa Rutherford is hoping to raise as much as possible for the charity set up in memory of Chloe and her boyfriend Liam Curry when she completes the Great North Run for a second time.
Chloe, 17, and Liam, 19, were both killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017, and the trust was launched to help young aspiring people to follow their dreams in sports and performance.
Once again Lisa will be assisted in her wheelchair by Dave Gibson, who was Chloe’s head of year at Harton Academy.
South Tyneside Hospital Wheelchair Services loaned Lisa a sturdier wheelchair for her first Great North Run effort last year, when she was joined by Liam’s mum Caroline Curry.
And once again the service has given Lisa the same chair for the run on Sunday, September 8.
Although Liam’s mum Caroline won’t be taking part this year, more than 55 people will be running for the trust.
Lisa said: “I am nervous, but really excited and looking forward to it.
“South Tyneside Hospital Wheelchair Services loaned me a chair to do the run last year and have loaned me one for this year.
“It’s a wider chair and a more study one to sit in, so I would like to say thank you to them.
“I also want to thank people for their continued support – we will be looking out for our runners and would love for them to wear pink and blue so that we can see them.”
Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust runners are invited to meet in the car park of the New Crown in South Shields after the run to celebrate their achievements.
Lisa continued: “We have more than 55 runners doing it for the charity so there will be a great atmosphere.
“We just want to raise as much as possible.
“Whether we raise £1 or £100 – it all helps to make a massive difference to a young person’s life and has a massive impact on their families.”
To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/l-rutherford?fbclid=IwAR2vdZ1CvYD5LhFCGB0oCX6hlT_6BneeaNyK4RRmHHgxsdwrSU5mb79ErH4