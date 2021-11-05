In previous years West and East Boldon have been joined by a stream of the flowers on the road between the two, with lampposts and street furniture decorated.

In 2020 the aim was to extend this to Boldon Colliery, but covid restrictions meant that it didn’t happen. However, it has become reality in 2021 with the formation of the Boldon Colliery Heritage Group.

The giant poppies now run for around five miles through the three villages in a fitting tribute to those who gave their lives for their country, as well as a demonstration of communities coming together with a common aim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Hudson runs West Boldon Post Office and also helped organise the poppy trail.

The Boldons have united to take pledges for the poppies, with funds raised going to the British Legion and towards the cost of a war memorial.

The Heritage Group needs to raise more than £100,000 for the memorial, which will also house the old memorial clock previously hung outside the British Legion Club in Boldon Colliery.

It will feature life size granite figures either side of a plinth on which the clock will stand. One is a “Tommy”, the other will be a miner to mark the area’s rich mining heritage.

More than £10,000 has already been raised by the group, part of which has been used for the clock’s restoration which will soon take pride of place.

The group has also arranged a Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November 14 with all communities invited to attend.

Sean Hudson is a committee member of the Boldon Colliery Heritage group and runs the West Boldon Post Office.

He said: “East Boldon did it first, then West Boldon. People said it was a shame that the poppies didn’t go to the Colliery too.

“A tremendous amount of work goes into this. Boldon Colliery Heritage Group came to me and asked if they could extend to there too. I gave them advice, but really they’ve done it themselves – and they’ve done a sterling job too.

The poppy trail covers five miles of roads across the three villages of Boldon.

“I spoke with Rebecca Higgins from the Friends of East Boldon Parks; we had a meeting to see how we could make the maximum impact. The result is pretty spectacular.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.

The poppy trail covers five miles of roads across the three villages of Boldon.

Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

The poppy trail covers five miles of roads across the three villages of Boldon.

The poppy trail covers five miles of roads across the three villages of Boldon.

The poppy trail covers five miles of roads across the three villages of Boldon.