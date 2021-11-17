The 7 South Tyneside businesses which have been given zero, one or two star food hygiene ratings since July

Take a look at these South Tyneside businesses that have been rated 0, 1 or 2 hygiene stars.

Inspectors have awarded these seven Sunderland establishments zero, one and two star food hygiene ratings.

A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary" and two stars means “improvements are necessary”.

Businesses are rated on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.

The rating are those displayed on the goverment’s food hygiene agency website – https://ratings.food.gov.uk/ – on November 16, 2021.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero, one-star and two-star rated businesses in South Tyneside in postcode order.

NE32

Rosies Cafe, Viking Precinct, Jarrow, NE32 3LQ – rated 2 stars on July 2, 2021

NE33

Cream Curls and The Loaded Food Company, Ocean Road, South Shields NE33 2JF – rated 2 stars on July 1, 2021

NE34

The Red Chilli, Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6QY – rated 1 star on July 1, 2021

NE33

Noodles of Noodles, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated 1 star on July 28, 2021

The Sea Hotel, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated 2 stars on August 6, 2021

Stanhope Tandoori, Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AQ – rated 1 star on August 19, 2021

New Deli, New Green Street, South Shields, NE33 5DL – rated 2 stars on September 7, 2021

