The 7 South Tyneside businesses which have been given zero, one or two star food hygiene ratings since July
A total of seven premises across South Tyneside have been inspected and rated 0, 1 or 2 star for food hygiene in July, August and September this year.
Inspectors have awarded these seven Sunderland establishments zero, one and two star food hygiene ratings.
A zero star rating means "urgent improvement is required", while one star means "major improvement is necessary" and two stars means “improvements are necessary”.
Businesses are rated on hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety.
The rating are those displayed on the goverment’s food hygiene agency website – https://ratings.food.gov.uk/ – on November 16, 2021.
Scroll down to read the full list of zero, one-star and two-star rated businesses in South Tyneside in postcode order.
Read More
NE32
Rosies Cafe, Viking Precinct, Jarrow, NE32 3LQ – rated 2 stars on July 2, 2021
NE33
Cream Curls and The Loaded Food Company, Ocean Road, South Shields NE33 2JF – rated 2 stars on July 1, 2021
NE34
The Red Chilli, Sunderland Road, South Shields, NE34 6QY – rated 1 star on July 1, 2021
NE33
Noodles of Noodles, Ocean Road, South Shields, NE33 2JF – rated 1 star on July 28, 2021
The Sea Hotel, Sea Road, South Shields, NE33 2LD – rated 2 stars on August 6, 2021
Stanhope Tandoori, Dean Road, South Shields, NE33 4AQ – rated 1 star on August 19, 2021
New Deli, New Green Street, South Shields, NE33 5DL – rated 2 stars on September 7, 2021