The trio in Jarrow recieved an incredible surprise on Sunday, August 1, after learning they have each won a £30,000 cash prize all thanks to their postcode.

The NE32 5DE – which covers part of Lambton Terrace in Jarrow – was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winners chose to remain anonymous, but their winnings will be paid into their bank accounts.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners

She said: “I am so happy for our winners in Jarrow, what a great surprise for them! I hope they have fun with their winnings and go and get themselves a special treat to celebrate this news.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

All the players in the winning postcode get £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

Organisers said it also helps good causes, with a minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust which supports organisations working to promote animal welfare and conservation with regular grant funding. Supported charities include Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, Cats Protection and PDSA.