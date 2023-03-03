The 2021 census has revealed the most up-and-coming areas of the borough.

If you’re looking to move house, you might be wondering where the up-and-coming areas of South Tyneside are and it is a question the England and Wales census can help us to answer.

One of its results is a measure of household deprivation. By comparing the scores from the 2011 census with those from the 2021 census, we can see which neighbourhoods are less deprived than they were before.

There are lots of possible ways to measure household deprivation, and the method used by the Office for National Statistics doesn’t take income into account.

Instead, it looks at four different measures: unemployment, low qualification levels, poor health and bad housing.

Across England and Wales as a whole, more than half of households (52%) were deprived in at least one of these four possible ways when the census took place in 2021 - that’s 12.8 million households.

Here are the areas of South Tyneside where the proportion of deprived households fell the most between 2011 and 2021 – the images used are for illustration purposes only.

1 . Cleadon Park In the Cleadon Park area, 44.4% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 32.4%. This makes the area the most improved in South Tyneside over the ten-year period.

2 . Hebburn South In the Hebburn South area, 44.7% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 32.9%. This makes the area the second most improved in South Tyneside over the ten-year period.

3 . Biddick Hall In the Biddick Hall area, 36% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 26.5%. This makes the area the third most improved in South Tyneside over the ten-year period.

4 . Brockley Whins In the Brockley Whins area, 37% of households were not deprived in 2021, an improvement on 2011 when the figure was 28%. This makes the area the fourth most improved in South Tyneside over the ten-year period.