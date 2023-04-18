The nominations for the 2023 Best of South Tyneside Awards
Welcome to the shortlist finalists for our Best of South Tyneside Awards 2023.
The event, which has been organised by the Shields Gazette, aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the amazing people, organisations and institutions across our South Tyneside.
We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at South Shields Football Club on Thursday, May 18, where the winners will be announced in each category before receiving their awards.
Tickets for the awards presentation evening – which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, live entertainment and charity raffle – are available to purchase for just £50 per person and £30 for children up to the age of 13 (booking fee applies).
Visit https://bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk for tickets – and the deadline is Thursday, May 4.
Business in the Community
BlueJay Wellness CIC
Far North
Food For Thought Pantry at Five Quarters
Sea Change Cafe
Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Harlow Printing
The Canny Chocolate Company
The Clifton
The Early Learning Partnership
HLA Services
Environmental Services – Sponsored by Siemens
2B Energy Ltd
Hebburn Minewater Scheme
HLA Services Ltd
South Shields Fish Sculpture
Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business Award
Davincis Italian Restaurant
The Canny Chocolate Company
The Clifton
The Dino Den
Child of Achievement Award
Daniel James
Harry Trotter
Ruby Dearden
Child of Courage Award – Sponsored by Barbour
Carter Sinclair
Harry Trotter
Jack Lewis
Theo Daniel Wightman
Community Champion/Group Award – Sponsored by South Tyneside Council
Hebburn Helps
Lee Tiffin
South Shields Sea Cadets
Tracey Beaton Bede's Helping Hands
Fundraiser of the Year Award – JML Group
Abbie Young
Ben Toal
Daniel Whale
Nicola Robertson – SAFFE
Lifetime Achievement Award
Bilton Hall Boxing ABC
Colin Rowell
Ian Davies
Michael Falcus
Sports Person/Team of the Year Award – Sponsored by Darlings Pharmacy
Imogen Green
Josh Denholm
Monkton Gymnastics Club
Shaj Haque
South Tyneside Ability FC
Unsung Hero Award – Sponsored by Green Fingers Garden Centre
Jordan Trotter
Lee Tiffin
Margaret Gregg
Nicola Robertson
Young Performer of the Year Award – Sponsored by South Shields Marine School
Jessica Grace
Joseph Meston
Penny Simpson
Sarah Collins
Ambassador Award – Sponsored by South Tyneside College
To be announced on the night