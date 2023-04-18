The nominations for the 2023 Best of South Tyneside Awards

A scene from last year's Best of South Tyneside Awards.

The event, which has been organised by the Shields Gazette, aims to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate the amazing people, organisations and institutions across our South Tyneside.

We have had a fantastic response to our appeal for nominations and all our shortlisted nominees will be invited to a glittering awards gala celebration dinner at South Shields Football Club on Thursday, May 18, where the winners will be announced in each category before receiving their awards.

Tickets for the awards presentation evening – which will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, live entertainment and charity raffle – are available to purchase for just £50 per person and £30 for children up to the age of 13 (booking fee applies).

L-R Carl Mowatt, Operations Director of South Shields Football Club, Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, Mandy Morris, Principal of South Tyneside College and Simon Ashton, Principal of South Shields Marine School celebrate the launch of the 2023 Best Of South Tyneside Awards at South Shields Football Club.

Visit https://bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk for tickets – and the deadline is Thursday, May 4.

Business in the Community

BlueJay Wellness CIC

Far North

The awards ceremony will take place on May 18 at South Shields Football Club.

Food For Thought Pantry at Five Quarters

Sea Change Cafe

Business of the Year Award – Sponsored by Harlow Printing

The Canny Chocolate Company

The Clifton

The Early Learning Partnership

HLA Services

Environmental Services – Sponsored by Siemens

2B Energy Ltd

Hebburn Minewater Scheme

HLA Services Ltd

South Shields Fish Sculpture

Retail, Hospitality & Leisure Business Award

Davincis Italian Restaurant

The Canny Chocolate Company

The Clifton

The Dino Den

Child of Achievement Award

Daniel James

Harry Trotter

Ruby Dearden

Child of Courage Award – Sponsored by Barbour

Carter Sinclair

Harry Trotter

Jack Lewis

Theo Daniel Wightman

Community Champion/Group Award – Sponsored by South Tyneside Council

Hebburn Helps

Lee Tiffin

South Shields Sea Cadets

Tracey Beaton Bede's Helping Hands

Fundraiser of the Year Award – JML Group

Abbie Young

Ben Toal

Daniel Whale

Nicola Robertson – SAFFE

Lifetime Achievement Award

Bilton Hall Boxing ABC

Colin Rowell

Ian Davies

Michael Falcus

Sports Person/Team of the Year Award – Sponsored by Darlings Pharmacy

Imogen Green

Josh Denholm

Monkton Gymnastics Club

Shaj Haque

South Tyneside Ability FC

Unsung Hero Award – Sponsored by Green Fingers Garden Centre

Jordan Trotter

Lee Tiffin

Margaret Gregg

Nicola Robertson

Young Performer of the Year Award – Sponsored by South Shields Marine School

Jessica Grace

Joseph Meston

Penny Simpson

Sarah Collins

Ambassador Award – Sponsored by South Tyneside College