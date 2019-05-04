The show will go on - South Tyneside group celebrates 20 years of entertainment

A group of entertainers are celebrating 20 years of bringing music and laughter to audiences.

Caberet group, Encore, was set up by a group of friends and is now celebrating two decades of treading the boards.

The members are currently rehearsing for their latest show, which will be staged at The Customs House in South Shields from May 14 to May 18.

Graeme Smith, one of the members, said: “2019 marks the group’s 20th year of entertaining the region.”

This latest production promises heartwarming harmonies with a hint of hilarity.

The group has a freshly boosted line up with new songs.

Encore says the cabaret group with a difference are back at their favourite place, doing what they do best.

A spokesman said: “A mixture of song and dance, humour and harmony and musical genres - means there is something in the show for everyone.”

Encore performs twice a year at The Customs House and this latest production includes some of their signature tunes and on-stage antics – for which they have become so well-loved.

To book tickets for the May performances contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or visit www.customshouse.co.uk.

Twenty years ago a group of friends provided the after-dinner entertainment at a Rotary night at the Sea Hotel in South Shields and Encore was born.

Two decades later and the singing group is still going strong.

As well as entertaining people the group also raises money for charity, including supporting Help for Heroes and The Alzheimer’s Society, as well as the Rotary Club.