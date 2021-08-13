Lexie Humphrey, nine, has been selling drinks to raise funds for battling classmate Ethan Adams.

Lexie Humphrey, from South Shields, has been selling lemonade and soft drinks from her nana’s front garden in an effort to support her friend, Ethan Adams, who was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma last year.

The caring nine-year-old attends Harton Primary School with Ethan, who is on a mission to fulfil his wishes after doctors said they could not find a way to continue with his cancer treatment.

A visit to North Marine Park, a trip to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and a break at a caravan in Thirsk are among them.

Ethan Adams is fulfilling his wishes after doctors said they could not find a way to continue with his cancer treatment.

The enterprising youngster was inspired by a film to set up her own drinks stand and spent three days in July selling her 50p beverages on Norham Avenue South, South Shields.

Proud mam, Jade Wallace, 27, said: “She has done brilliantly and was very determined.

"When I explained to Lexie about Ethan’s bucket list she wanted to do something to help and came up with the idea of doing a lemonade stand after seeing it in a film.

"My partner made her stand and put it outside of her nana’s house.

Lexie Humphrey has raised £1,100 for her friend Ethan Adams through her drinks stand.

"Me and my partner just expected her to make £15, but on her first day alone she raised around £400.”

Mam Jade put up a post on Facebook about her daughter's efforts and as the word spread, the donations kept on coming – both online and in person.

In just three days of selling drinks from nana Ann Wallace’s house, Lexie raised £942.

The kind youngster even took her drinks stall to a charity event for Ethan at the Jolly Steward pub in South Shields on August 1 and managed to raise a total of £1,100 for Ethan from her combined efforts.

Mam Jade continued: “We put all the money in a birthday card for Ethan’s ninth birthday.

“We are so grateful for the generosity from everyone. When people donated Lexie was over the moon.

“Ethan and his family are very grateful for what Lexie did and he had a lovely birthday.”

To donate to Ethan’s Go Fund Me page visit: https://gofund.me/0f155dde