The South Shields man with cancer whose art is bought worldwide - from USA to Germany

David Routledge, 61, began creating seaside villages, lighthouses and coastal views from driftwood which he found during his walks on the shoreline.

Now he has expanded his work to create more birdlife and he said puffins are proving to be particularly popular.

"I am selling in Germany, the USA and as far as Jersey and Orkney in the UK area,” said David. “Fishermen scenes are doing really well also.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Routledge whose artwork is an international hit.

Other lines of art include climbers on rock formations and is work has previously included everything from seagulls on clifftops to harbours.

His work has proved to be a hit at craft fairs and online as well.

But David’s art is his way of distracting him from his life with prostate cancer which began seven years ago.

The retired civil servant has had surgery and radiotherapy and has so far being doing well. His latest in a series of regular tests have given him the all-clear.

David's work which is in high demand.

After David’s cancer diagnosis, he had to have his prostate removed and previously told the Gazette: “They hoped to have removed it all.

"I had to have radiotherapy four years ago and since then things seemed to have been fine. I have to have tests every six months and they never say you are cured but I feel perfectly fine at the moment.

He has just undergone his latest tests in December to make sure his progress is continuing and he added: “It is no use living your life thinking about it.”

David Routledge with his artwork.

He set up the site to grow demand for his work after the start of the pandemic meant a reduction in the number of craft fairs which he could attend.

That led to a worldwide interest in his work which is continuing to grow on the website.

He said: “I have branched out a bit. I am finding that birds are increasingly popular and I am doing more in that line of work.”

One of David's works.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Another of David's works.

David's artwork is popular from Germany to the USA.

David with his artwork.

David working on another project.