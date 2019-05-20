Theatre-goers urged to donate towards Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust following performances of new South Shields FC FA Vase play

Collections will be held after each performance of a new play in memory of a young South Tyneside couple who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, were among the 22 people killed when a suicide bomber attacked the venue following an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford from South Shields who were killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack on May 22, 2017.

As the second anniversary on Wednesday approaches, the pair’s love of theatre and sport will be honoured during the four-night run of Everywhere We Go at The Customs House in Mill Dam, South Shields, this week.

A collection will be held at the end of each show in aid of The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, which was established by their parents in the wake of the tragedy.

It comes after charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews walked a mile for each person killed in Manchester Arena terror attack in aid of Chloe and Liam Trust.

The trust aims to provide a legacy for Chloe and Liam by helping young people in the area achieve their potential in sport and performance.

Since it was established in September 2017, more than £150,000 has been awarded in grants and bursaries.

Written by Dale Meeks and Iain Cunningham, of Boyle Yer Stotts, Everywhere We Go tells the story of South Shields FC’s historic FA Vase win and the road to Wembley through the eyes of four fans, played by Jill Dellow, Wayne Miller, Luke Maddison and Craig Richardson.

Graeme Brett, owner of Westoe Travel, which is sponsoring the play, is also treasurer of The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

He said: “Chloe worked at Westoe Travel and was a hugely important member of the team who handled bookings for South Shields FC supporters travelling to Wembley for the FA Vase final.

“The Manchester Arena tragedy took place just hours after South Shields returned home triumphantly with the FA Vase.

“The families hope that The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust can help young people achieve their potential in sport and performance and every penny raised will be used to support young people in our area.”

Everywhere We Go runs from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25, with performances at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £14, are available from the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or online at www.customshouse.co.uk.

* A charity golf tournament in aid of the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust will be held at South Shields Golf Club on Friday, June 7, following on from the success of the inaugural event last year which saw more than 100 people take part.