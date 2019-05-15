This is the number of South Tyneside children living in poverty
Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition highlights the levels of child poverty across Britain, illustrating that poverty is on the rise.
The local authority figure of child poverty in South Tyneside after housing costs is 34 per cent. These are the 13 areas of South Tyneside with the highest levels of children living in poverty after housing costs, based on wards. Photos are for illustrative purposes only. For more information on child poverty figures click here.