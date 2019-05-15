This is the number of South Tyneside children living in poverty

The local authority figure of child poverty in South Tyneside after housing costs is 34 per cent. These are the 13 areas of South Tyneside with the highest levels of children living in poverty after housing costs, based on wards. Photos are for illustrative purposes only. For more information on child poverty figures click here.

1. Beacon and Bents 39.1 per cent of children living in poverty

2. Fellgate and Hedworth 36.5 per cent of children living in poverty

3. Biddick and All Saints 42 per cent of children living in poverty

4. West Park 34.4 per cent of children living in poverty

