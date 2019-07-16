This is who will South Shields lass Harley Brash will take on her first date on Love Island
The 20-year-old estate agent from South Shields will join the Love Island cast tonight – but who will she take on her first date?
Harley Brash was revealed as one of new Islanders to join the reality TV show at the end of Monday, July 15’s episode and viewers will see her join the current contestants on Tuesday, July 16.
She is one of three new islanders, including India Reynolds and Greg O’Shea, joining the cast just two weeks before the final.
But who does she chose as her first date? Here’s a sneak peak into what views can expect from the episode tonight (Tuesday, July 16).
It’s Ovie who receives a text, which reads “Ovie and Chris. Two new girls are waiting to take you on dates tonight, please get ready. #backinthegame #slamdunk”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Chris and Ovie head out of the villa and arrive at their dates with India and Harley respectively.
Ovie is keen to find out why Harley chose him for a date. Harley says :“I can see how much of a personality you’ve got. If you’re not funny, I don’t want to know you.”
Harley asks Ovie’s about his career as professional basketball player.
She says: “I could be courtside. Giving you a little cheer!”
Ovie says: “My cheerleader? Yes!”