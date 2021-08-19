A man living in a three bedroom house in Hebburn restored to using lager cans as his loo after the toilet broke and built up a disgusting mountain of filth.

More than 5,000 cans filled with urine were piled in every room in the house, accompanied by discarded cigarette packets and pizza boxes.

Gold Stars Haulage Removals were drafted in to clear up and had help from cleaning company Partners in Grime to get the grim job done.

Disgusting mess: The tenant of a the three bedroom house in Hebburn used lager cans as his loo after the toilet broke.

Gold Stars company director, Johnathon Caisley, said the smell was disgusting and called it the ‘worst job he had ever done’.

“We got a briefing of what was there, but it was nothing like what we expected,” he said.

“All the beer cans were filled with urine.

"The tenant broke his toilet for God knows how long and filled every can in the house.

Every room in the house was filled with thousands of beer cans filled with urine.

“It was the smell, it was disgusting. I reckon there were well over 5,000 cans filled.”

The 40-year-old continued: “There were three bedrooms, a living room and a kitchen all absolutely full to the brim.

"The cupboards were filled with them as well.

“We’ve been established a year now and that’s the worst job we’ve done, by far.”

Professional cleaning company, Partners in Grime, was drafted in to clean up the foul mess.

Partners in Grime emptied all of the cans before they were taken away by Gold Stars – a task that took the teams more than two hours.

The haulage firm posted shocking images to their Facebook page, saying: “House of horrors today working alongside Partners in Grime clearing a house that was full from top to bottom in Hebburn”.

But despite the shocking mess, the firm powered through the unpleasant job and left the property spotless.

Gold Stars was founded by Jonathon during the Coronavirus pandemic after the former nightclub doorman found himself without a job when the clubs closed.

Before and after: The house was covered in the urine-filled cans before a cleaning team spent more than two hours clearing the mess.

Jonathon said: “We opened during lockdown, that was a big gamble.

“I was a doorman for twenty years and once Covid came in and the nightclubs shut I had to do something else.

"I saw there was a market for that on Facebook so I started doing it.

“People have been doing their gardens out because there was nothing else to do.”