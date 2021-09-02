Thousands raised in memory of 19-year-old Steven Thompson after tragic Bank Holiday death in South Shields

Steven Thompson died after emergency services were called to Anderson Street at around 3.10am on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service were called to the scene following reports of an incident and found a 19-year-old man who was unconscious.

He was given CPR by both police and paramedics but sadly he died of his injuries hours later.

Thousands have been raised in memory of Steven Thompson.

Now his friends have set up a fundraiser to help Steven’s family cover the funeral costs and install a memorial bench as a lasting tribute to the popular young man.

A Go Fund Me page set up by frien, Cameron Ormonde, on Wednesday, September 1, has so far raised £6,430.

A message on the page from Cameron reads: “Me and Steven’s friends would like to raise money towards the funeral costs to help out Steven’s family in this tragic time and possibly a memorial bench for Steven Thompson who tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday, August 30.

"Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

Steven Thompson, 19, tragically died after and incident in South Shields on Bank Holiday Monday.

Steven’s death also led to an outpouring on social media as friends, family and well-wishers paid tribute to the young man and expressed their shock and sadness at his loss.

Three men appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 31, after the incident.

Flowers have been left outside of the Can Can Bar on Ocean Road, South Shields, close to where Steven Thompson sadly died on Bank Holiday Monday.

Ian Hall, 40, of Revesby Street, and his son Dylan Ford, 23, of Alice Street, both South Shields, were charged with affray.

All three men will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, September 28.

Police are continuing to appeal for information into the incident on Bank Holiday Monday.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log NP-20210830-0155 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To donate to the fundraiser visit: https://gofund.me/0f1f14e9