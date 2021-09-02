Thousands raised to help youngsters achieve their dreams at South Shields football tournament in memory of couple who died in Manchester attack
A football tournament has raised thousands of pounds to help young people achieve their dreams in memory of a South Shields couple who tragically died in the Manchester Arena bombing.
Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry were just 17 and 19 when they died in the devastating attack in May 2017.
Their legacy continues to live on in the town through The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, a charity set up by their families to help youngsters achieve their potential in sport and performance.
A fundraising football match in their honour was held at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, Low Lane, on Sunday, August 29, raising an incredible £3,300 for the charity.
It was the third time that the event, organised by John and Louise Grundy, had taken place for the charity.
Chloe’s mam, Lisa Rutherford, said: “Thank you to John Grundy for organising this event perfectly for us.
"Thank you to all players, managers, South Shields FC, all the sponsors, entertainment, food outlets and our amazing community for their fantastic support.
“It has been a very difficult 18 months for everyone and we are delighted to be able to host another event which will allow the trust to continue to support youngsters to follow their dreams and continue to create a lasting legacy for Chloe and Liam.”
The two families also took to the Chloe and Liam Facebook page to thank those who came along to watch the Team Chloe vs Team Liam football match and the game between Wallsend Barking Dog FC and Walkergate FC.
They also thanked their sponsors, which included Westoe Travel, where Chloe worked, thanked popular South Shields band Rivelino who performed on the day, and Harton Westoe Miners Welfare and South Shields FC for the use of their facilities.
The football fun day follows on from the success of the charity’s annual golf tournament which took place at South Shields Golf Club on July 23.
The charity managed to raise over £3,000 after more than 100 golfers, wearing pink and blue, took part. A team from Digon Property Services were crowned the winners.
To support the trust contact the charity on Facebook: @ChloeAndLiamTogetherForever or email: [email protected]