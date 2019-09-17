Two Jarrow parks being given new lease of life thanks to new group
Two parks are being given a new lease of life after a new alliance was set up to improve the green spaces.
Springwell and Valley View Park, both in Jarrow, had become a marred by antisocial behaviour, drug problems, dog mess, vandalism and litter.
But families are now starting to return to use the park for the right reasons thanks to the efforts of a new community group dedicated to improving the area
Primrose Parks Alliance was formed with the aim of keeping the parks clean and safe for all South Tyneside residents.
Councillor Nancy Maxwell, lead member for the Voluntary Sector, Partnerships and Co-operatives, said: “As a co-operative council, we are committed to working with and empowering our communities to deliver transformational change.
“The success of this alliance – and others like it – is testament to the outstanding community spirit and civic pride we have in the borough and which the #LoveSouthTyneside campaign continues to drive.”
Primrose Parks Alliance formed when ‘Friends of Valley View’ and ‘Springwell Park and Keep Mill Dean Clean’ merged and works in partnership with the council which provides equipment for litter picks, delivers training to volunteers and provides park maintenance.
Since coming together three months ago, around 240 volunteers have been recruited and five major litter picks have been held which have seen the removal of three tonnes of waste and debris from the area.
The group has also worked with children of local Valley View School who designed a logo for the alliance and also plans to work with nearby Jarrow School.
Priorities for the alliance include blocking off park exits to motorbikes, cutting back overgrown vegetation, providing more signage and bins and targeting and fining those who leave litter and dog mess or who damage the park.
Caroline Hall, founder and Committee Secretary of the Primrose Parks Alliance, said: “The #LoveSouthTyneside was the driver of this initiative as we are all ordinary people who are passionate about improving the area where we live.”
To find out more, visit the Primrose Parks Alliance Facebook page. To discover more about #LoveSouthTyneside visit www.lovesouthtyneside.co.uk