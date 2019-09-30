Tyne Tunnels join support campaign for South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey on Strictly Come Dancing
The team at the Tyne Tunnels has thrown its support behind comedian Chris Ramsey as he makes South Tyneside proud on Strictly Come Dancing.
Customers are being encouraged to vote for him and professional partner Karen Hauer with a series of adverts on its digital boards, which will be seen by countless motorists each day.
The comedian made his way up the leaderboard on Saturday, September 28 after his Charleston, to Take That’s Out of Our Heads, netted the pair 26 marks – double what he scored for the Cha Cha Cha he performed for week one.
The Tyne Tunnels team has joined the Shields Gazette, the Customs House and the wider South Tyneside community in flying the Strictly flag for Chris, who prior to the show said he had never danced before, and could be so bad it would be funny.
Sam Lincoln, marketing and communications officer at TT2 Limited, operators of the Tyne Tunnels, said: “It’s fantastic to see Chris Ramsey representing Tyneside with good humour, passion and drive.
“He’s clearly having a lot of fun learning the new routines with Karen and giving it his best shot.
“We’d love to see Chris make it to Blackpool and even lifting the coveted glitterball trophy, so we’re encouraging customers to vote for him when the lines open on a Saturday night – not while driving, of course!
“We’re encouraging everyone to get behind Chris and show him some support to make sure he keeps dancing!”