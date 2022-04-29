Tyne Tunnels operator TT2 joins forces with charity to help older people master cashless crossing switch

Tunnel operator TT2, together with Age Concern Tyneside South (ACTS), has been running a series of technology sessions to help older people get to grips with IT, including how to use the Tyne Tunnels website and register for a Blue Badge exemption, create an email address, use apps for video calls, and shop online.

Volunteers from TT2 have been visiting retirement housing complex, Curran House Mews, in Jarrow, to deliver the weekly class.

Emma Whitelock, Community Development Manager from ACTS, said: “Volunteers are offering valuable one to one support to residents and are making a real difference.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Executive at TT2, Philip Smith, said: “We’re pleased that the technology sessions have been so well-attended and received. Keeping apace with how to operate in the online world is important for everyone, no matter what your age.”

Resident at Curran House Mews, Sylvia, believes the sessions will be extremely beneficial.

She said: “It’s been great. I have learnt so many useful things and now I can do my shopping online, use WhatsApp and take and store photographs, using my digital tablet.”

Technology sessions at a Jarrow care home

Last year, Tyne Tunnel chiefs launched the new barrier-free system, leading to South Shields MP, Emma Lewell-Buck, demanding a change in the law over Tyne Tunnel fines.

Bosses say the changes speed up journeys and also help cut carbon emissions by removing the need for cars to queue.

Launched Together with the North East Joint Transport Committee (JTC) and TT2, the scheme aims to help people who receive an Unpaid Toll Charge Notice (UTCN) which they are genuinely unable to pay.

The Tyne Tunnel.

There are already plans to carry out further technology sessions in other areas, including Boldon, in May.