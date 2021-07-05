Ultrarunning landlord meets guide dog as he plans his challenge to raise funds for the cause
A pub landlord who ran 200 miles and raised more than £12,000 to fund two guide dogs met one of the helping hounds as he held a celebration – and set out plans for a third running challenge.
Carl Mowatt, manager of The Lakeside Inn in Jarrow, completed two separate 100-mile runs around the North East, raising £12,500 for Guide Dogs Newcastle Mobility Unit, which will fund two guide dogs for people in need.
The presentation at The Lakeside Inn saw Carl present a cheque of £12,500 to the charity and met guide dog Andy, who will soon be going to support someone in need.
After doing the initial run in October 2020, Carl completed a second 100-mile run in March this year to fund a guide dog named Mowza, who is yet to be born.
During the presentation, Carl announced plans for a third run to fund a guide dog which will be called Molly, after a late family pet.
On September 27, Carl will undertake eight half marathons in just one day, totalling 104 miles, with the start and finish being at the finish line of The Great North Run, in South Shields.
“I’ve had fantastic support throughout this whole journey and want to thank everyone who has donated and helped raise this money,” he said.
“It would be great to raise enough money for a third guide dog and I’m really looking forward to the challenge in September.”
Carl is hoping to raise £2,500 with his third running challenge which would take his fundraising total to £15,000.
The Newcastle Guide Dogs Mobility Unit supports blind and partially sighted people across the North East and currently has around 250 guide dogs supporting people who need them.
Supporters of Carl who have completed parts of the challenge with him were in attendance for the presentation ceremony, as well as the Mayor of South Tyneside, Pat Hay
Carl also wanted to thank his wife Maurice and owners of The Lakeside Inn who have supported him throughout the fundraising.
To support Carl in his fundraising and next running challenge on September 27, visit his Just Giving page via this link.