Valentine's Day 2022: 10 of the North East's romantic proposal spots

The most romantic day of the year is just around the corner and if you’re looking for somewhere special to ask your other half that all-important question, we can help.

If you’re hoping to make it a Valentine’s Day to remember, the North East is packed full of scenic and romantic spots to enjoy a day out as you prepare for the big proposal.

We turned to the readers to recommend the region’s most romantic spots, and these were some of the most popular choices.

Sending you lots of love and luck ahead of Monday, February 14. Why not bear some of these places in mind for a visit ...

1. Cleadon Hills Looking for somewhere quiet and picturesque for your proposal? Enjoy a quiet walk together and take in the scenery. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Cragside Who doesn't love a National Trust day out! While parts of the estate remain closed due to the clean-up from Storm Arwen, there are still plenty of places to walk, explore and enjoy quality time together. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

3. Dunstanburgh Castle A magnificent spot for a milestone day in your life. Enjoy the scenic walk from Craster village and don't forget you can book your castle tickets in advance. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4. Durham Cathedral Why not make a day of it and enjoy a meal and some drinks in Durham, before taking a walk to the Cathedral. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales