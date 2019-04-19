Visitors from twin town get taste of life in South Shields on trip to make memories

Young people from Germany have been visiting South Tyneside to see what life is like for teenagers in the borough.

A group of 13 young people from Wuppertal, which is the twin town of South Shields, spent the week gathering information which they will then use to make a film about what it is like growing up as a teenager in South Tyneside.

The group took part in a range of activities to include in their film.

As part of their visit, they enjoyed a tour of South Shields Town Hall and The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, Souter lighthouse and Arbeia Fort.

The young people also tried some local food at South Tyneside College and had a climbing session at Simonside CA.

They will take part in Surf School and will also spend two days at the Outdoor Education centre in Thurston in Cumbria and met members of South Tyneside’s Youth Parliament and the young mental health ambassadors.

Coun Moira Smith, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “We have a long and proud history of town twinning. Activities such as these highlight the value of these projects as they allow our young people to find out about other cultures and share knowledge and experiences.

“We hope the group from Wuppertal enjoy learning first hand about growing up in South Tyneside and that both sets of young people will take away happy memories and hopefully some new friendships.”

Young people from South Tyneside have been invited to visit Wuppertal next year.