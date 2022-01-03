The event was organised by Hebburn Litter Pickers and saw volunteers of all ages - from children and teenagers to parents and grandparents – pitch in and lend a hand to the community effort.

Hebburn Litter Pickers worked together with Friends of Carr Ellison Park to organise the event, and were delighted by the response.

Diane Thurston, of Hebburn Litter Pickers, said: “The event was organised by Hebburn Litter pickers and we chose the first event of the year for New Year's Day to be in partnership with the Friends of Carr Ellison Park.

Hebburn Litter Pickers in action.

"It was great to see so many people of different ages taking part.

“The pickers included Logan, aged 8 who is a regular picker with his mum, Karen and dog, Saffie.

"We had two first time pickers, Dylan and Nick aged 12. Both really enjoyed the pick and are joining us again at our litter pick this Saturday (January 9).

"We supply equipment to anyone who would like to join us - they can contact me via messenger or the Hebburn Litter Pickers Facebook page.”

The community effort took place on New Year's Day. Picture: Hebburn Litter Pickers.

Hebburn Litter Pickers works together with the local community to keep Hebburn a clean, tidy and friendly place for everyone to enjoy, with an aim of creating areas where wildlife can thrive.

The group is looking forward to continuing the hard work throughout the year ahead.

Diane added: “We have worked hard in 2021 to keep our bonny town tidy and we have big plans to do even more in 2022.”

The litter pickers in action on New Year's Day. Picture: Hebburn Litter Pickers.