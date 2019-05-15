Walkers bring in £600 for maritime charity with pier-to-pier hike

Volunteers have raised hundreds of pounds with a walk between two piers.

The Maritime Volunteer Service (MVS) and their supporters tackled a fund-raising walk from the Tynemouth’s North Pier to the South Shields Pier and back.

Volunteers taking part in the walk.

The Northumbria Unit of the charity walked the eight miles to raise funds to help run their two vessels which are regularly seen on the Tyne and other rivers in the North East.

Walkers generated more than £600 with the event.

Nationally, the MVS has more than 25 active units spread around the UK coastline at major port and river areas, with more units planned.

Northumbria Unit is based in Benton in North Tyneside and at St Peter’s Marina in Sunderland although their vessels can operate from the Tweed to the Tees.

Last year, they were deployed extensively at the Sunderland Tall Ships Race event.

The aim of the MVS is to keep the country’s maritime traditions alive.

Practical training in seamanship, small boat handling, engineering and communications helps to achieve this.

Membership is open to both men & women irrespective of ethnic origin or disability from the age of 18.

Head of unit, volunteer officer Angela Carrington said: “We are very grateful to everyone who took part in the walk and to those who helped us to raise more than £600 on the day.

“It was a great team effort and will help us with our operational costs.”