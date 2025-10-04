With Halloween just a few weeks away Vesta Tilleys bar in the city centre has unveiled its latest zombie themed decorative window and it's sure to get the approval of all Black Cats fans, although maybe not any black and whites living South of the Tyne.

The design, which was unveiled yesterday (October 2), shows three gruesome zombies dressed in red and white Sunderland shirts chasing a blond woman, also clad in her red and white stripes.

The SAFC themed Halloween window at Vesta Tilleys bar. | Neil Fatkin

At the feet of the zombies are tombstones with RIP and the names of both current and former Newcastle United players; Alan Shearer, Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimarães.

The display was commissioned by Vesta Tilleys and created by graphic design specialists, Creative Ginger.

The bar’s manager Louise Dickens said: “We had been talking about a Christmas display in the build up to derby day in December and the talk turned to doing something for Halloween.

“It was initially suggested we could have some zombies chasing a woman in a Newcastle shirt.

“I thought that was going a bit far and so in the end we left her in a Sunderland AFC shirt. The response on social media has been amazing, although maybe not so much from the Newcastle fans.”

Some of the other Halloween themed decorations on display. | Neil Fatkin

On the display of the tombstones with NUFC players names on, Louise added: “Everything on the display has been done in good spirit and with no malice intended.

“At the moment we are above them in the league and the gravestones are just a tongue in cheek representation that we are killing them when in comes to points and currently being top dogs in the region.”

The window isn’t the only Halloween themed decoration on display with the bar’s interior displaying an array of spooky decorations including a speed dating corpse and skeleton, spiders webs, witches, and a killer clown.

On October 31 the bar will have live music with everyone invited to come in fancy dress.