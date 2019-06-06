'We must never forget the sacrifices that were made for the freedoms we all enjoy today': South Tyneside mayor remembers bravery during D-Day Landings

The Mayor of South Tyneside has paid tribute to brave servicemen as the country falls silent to remember the D-Day Landings.

Coun Norman Dick, Mayor of South Tyneside even joined the Armed Forces himself after his father was tasked with clearing mines on Gold Beach ahead of the D-Day Landings

South Tyneside Mayor, Coun Norman Dick.

He said: “The Normandy landings were the largest seaborne invasion in history.

"We pay tribute to those who valiantly laid down their lives for our freedom. Although the national commemorations are focused on Portsmouth we will all remember our fallen soldiers in our own way on the 75th anniversary of the World War Two Normandy landings.

“It is particularly poignant for me as my father was an engineer and was the first man on Gold Beach. He had to clear the mines to create a path for the infantry to get through. He told me that they let them go half way into the mine field before opening fire.

"The stories my father told about him and his comrades truly touched me and ultimately led me into the armed forces myself."

South Shields born Coun Dick, a former Harton Colliery miner who went on to serve 10 years in the Armed Forces, which took him to many countries for active combat.

He later worked as a machine operator in Westoe Colliery, but continued his support the military as an adult instructor in the Army Cadet Force for six years and is an active member of the D.L.I Association in South Shields.

He added: “As an ex-serviceman myself, having served 10 years in the Armed Forces, I know the true sacrifice that our service men and women make to protect our way of life.

"My whole family is linked to the Armed Forces and we will be remembering them on this special day, paying tribute to our fallen heroes and to our veterans who we are truly indebted to.

“The anniversary of the operation, often referred to as D-Day, pays tribute to all those who fought and the sacrifices of the armed forces.

"The Second World War touched the lives of so many families across the country, we must never forget the sacrifices that were made for the freedoms we all enjoy today.”