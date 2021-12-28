When are the UK bank holidays in 2022? We look at the dates for the year ahead

Here is a list of all nine bank holidays throughout 2022, including an extra day to mark the Queen's Jubilee year.

By Sam Johnson
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 4:21 pm

A new year is approaching and people are already planning how to make the most of their time off in 2022, with a total of nine bank holidays to take advantage of next year.

The UK will celebrate an extra bank holiday in June to mark the Queen' s Jubilee year, as she celebrates 70 years on the throne.

Similar to this year, with Christmas Day falling on a weekend, it will be substituted for a day later in the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

We take a look at the 2022 bank holidays in England and Wales. Picture: Getty.

See the full list of 2022 bank holidays below:

January 3 – New Year’s Day (substitute)

April 15 – Good Friday

April 18 – Easter Monday

May 2 – Early May bank holiday

June 2 – Spring bank holiday

June 3 – Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

August 29 – Summer bank holiday

December 26 – Boxing Day

December 27 – Christmas Day (substitute)

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.

Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

Queen